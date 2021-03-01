E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,300,042 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.49 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -26.13% off its 52-week high price of $11.97 and 7.17% above the 52-week low of $8.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the ETWO stock price touched $9.64-2 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -12.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have changed -13.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +58.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.06% from current levels.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.9 Million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.