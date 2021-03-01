Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,868,761 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.71 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 4.59% during that session. The LU stock price is -28.39% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and 26.42% above the 52-week low of $11.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.5%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.36% with a share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 31.77 Million shares worth more than $451.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 1.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 26.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $375.88 Million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.