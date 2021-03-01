Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,152,161 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.08 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 2.8% during that session. The LI stock price is -82.9% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 45.13% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting 2.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the LI stock price touched $29.01- or saw a rise of 10.72%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved -10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed -19.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -119.9%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.54% with a share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 5.96 Million shares worth more than $171.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 4.63 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.61 Million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.