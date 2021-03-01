PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,018,400 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The PUBM stock price is -15.18% off its 52-week high price of $74.65 and 65.41% above the 52-week low of $22.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 903.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.14% from current levels.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -56.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 700.59 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.59 Million and represent 11.87% of shares outstanding.