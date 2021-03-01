PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1,261,406 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.13 Million, closed the last trade at $1.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.76% during that session. The PED stock price is -118.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 58.31% above the 52-week low of $0.667. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) trade information

Despite being -4.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the PED stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 28.25%. Year-to-date, PEDEVCO Corp. shares have moved 5.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) have changed 3.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 187.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 79.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 337.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +337.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 337.5% from current levels.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -104.6%.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.3% with a share float percentage of 10.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PEDEVCO Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 521.1 Thousand shares worth more than $786.86 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 284.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $429.14 Thousand and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.