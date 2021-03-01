Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 3,067,716 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.61% during that session. The HSTO stock price is -563.72% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 33.63% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Despite being -6.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the HSTO stock price touched $1.6053 or saw a rise of 29.61%. Year-to-date, Histogen Inc. shares have moved 49.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have changed -23.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1227.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1227.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1227.43% from current levels.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38%.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.9% with a share float percentage of 5.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Histogen Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 124.3 Thousand shares worth more than $94.22 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 80.75 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.21 Thousand and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.