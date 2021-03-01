The consensus among analysts is that Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the SI stock price touched $170 or saw a rise of 24.96%. Year-to-date, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have moved 71.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have changed 42.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 919.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 747.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $111.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.36% from current levels.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +750.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.12%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.7% and 58.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.7 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $20.41 Million and $21.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.5% for the current quarter and 41% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +12.9%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.44% with a share float percentage of 69.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvergate Capital Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 1.21 Million shares worth more than $90.25 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Senvest Management LLC held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.14 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.07 Million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.