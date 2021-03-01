PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) has a beta value of 5.08 and has seen 2,532,174 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.57 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.15 per share which meant it gained $1.72 on the day or 23.1% during that session. The PLXP stock price is -9.29% off its 52-week high price of $10 and 80.33% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 130.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Sporting 23.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the PLXP stock price touched $9.81-1 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, PLx Pharma Inc. shares have moved 56.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) have changed 64.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 620.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.64% from current levels.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.55% with a share float percentage of 57.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLx Pharma Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 1.47 Million shares worth more than $8.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Park West Asset Management LLC held 10.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 294.6 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 Million and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.