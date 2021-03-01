Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,375,453 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.19 per share which meant it gained $2.17 on the day or 7.74% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -29.98% off its 52-week high price of $39.24 and 65.05% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting 7.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the OPEN stock price touched $31.65- or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have moved 32.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed 14.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +39.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.68% from current levels.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -41.3%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.02% with a share float percentage of 39.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 73.62 Million shares worth more than $1.67 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 13.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 46.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 Billion and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.