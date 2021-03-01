Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,716,451 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.25 Million, closed the last trade at $5.41 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The LODE stock price is -82.07% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 93.9% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the LODE stock price touched $6.35-1 or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, Comstock Mining Inc. shares have moved 420.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) have changed 354.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.82% from current levels.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.4%.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.67% with a share float percentage of 10.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Mining Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 751.28 Thousand shares worth more than $781.33 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management, with the holding of over 314.01 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.57 Thousand and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.