iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) has a beta value of -6.12 and has seen 6,138,352 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.18 Million, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.86% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -323.3% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 56.82% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

Despite being -4.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the IBIO stock price touched $2.2 or saw a rise of 20%. Year-to-date, iBio, Inc. shares have moved 67.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) have changed 2.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.45% from current levels.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.4%.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.1% with a share float percentage of 8.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iBio, Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.58 Million shares worth more than $12.15 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.7 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.88 Million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.