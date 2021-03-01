Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,104,995 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.24 Million, closed the last trade at $10.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -7.65% during that session. The VIOT stock price is -82.95% off its 52-week high price of $18.99 and 59.54% above the 52-week low of $4.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Despite being -7.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the VIOT stock price touched $18.99- or saw a rise of 45.34%. Year-to-date, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares have moved 101.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) have changed 27.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 88.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 77.94.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +71% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +479.4%.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.88% with a share float percentage of 33.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viomi Technology Co., Ltd having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Serenity Capital LLC with over 2.81 Million shares worth more than $14.47 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Serenity Capital LLC held 24.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 1.84 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.47 Million and represent 16.14% of shares outstanding.