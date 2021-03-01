Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,894,268 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.55 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 7.67% during that session. The SLGG stock price is -92.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 61.42% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 848.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Sporting 7.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the SLGG stock price touched $3.86-1 or saw a rise of 12.17%. Year-to-date, Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have moved 19.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have changed 5.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 460.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 393.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +33.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.53% from current levels.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super League Gaming, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.05% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.7% and 60.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +91.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $790Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $910Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $262Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 201.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -57.1%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.89% with a share float percentage of 10.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super League Gaming, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 320.67 Thousand shares worth more than $907.48 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MAI Capital Management, with the holding of over 100.06 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $283.17 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.