The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Despite being -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the FUTU stock price touched $186.2 or saw a rise of 17.94%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 233.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed 48.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $987.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 546.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $372.09 while the price target rests at a high of $1961.53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1183.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 143.53% from current levels.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.1% for the current quarter and 252.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +266.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.25%.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.57% with a share float percentage of 32.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with over 6.34 Million shares worth more than $289.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, with the holding of over 3.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.44 Million and represent 4.89% of shares outstanding.