Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 3,737,673 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.61 Million, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.63% during that session. The DYNT stock price is -76.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 65.56% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

Despite being -5.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the DYNT stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 41.02%. Year-to-date, Dynatronics Corporation shares have moved 86.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) have changed 20.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 35.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.45% from current levels.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynatronics Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +106.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.62%, compared to 20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.8% and 72.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -102.1%.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.85% with a share float percentage of 10.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynatronics Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 634.07 Thousand shares worth more than $513.59 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 77.86 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.07 Thousand and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.