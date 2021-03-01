Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,642,390 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.02 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 5.45% during that session. The CRON stock price is -43.65% off its 52-week high price of $15.83 and 63.7% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting 5.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the CRON stock price touched $11.49- or saw a rise of 3.83%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved 59.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed 8.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.92 while the price target rests at a high of $11.06. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +0.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.28% from current levels.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.6% with a share float percentage of 28.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Chescapmanager LLC with over 8.87 Million shares worth more than $61.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Chescapmanager LLC held 2.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 7.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.87 Million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.