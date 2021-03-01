Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,673,946 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.24 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.58 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 15.85% during that session. The STSA stock price is -448.63% off its 52-week high price of $36.1 and 46.81% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 221.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Sporting 15.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the STSA stock price touched $7.24-9 or saw a rise of 9.32%. Year-to-date, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 42.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) have changed 10.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 652.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -44.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.81% from current levels.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -255%.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.83% with a share float percentage of 63.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.68 Million shares worth more than $21.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 26.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.69 Million and represent 10.82% of shares outstanding.