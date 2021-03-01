HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,825,994 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $858.32 Million, closed the last trade at $6.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.37% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -57.94% off its 52-week high price of $11.04 and 80.26% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being -2.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the HEXO stock price touched $8.15-1 or saw a rise of 14.23%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved 89.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed 5.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.2 while the price target rests at a high of $11.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -68.53% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.93% with a share float percentage of 10.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 9.65 Million shares worth more than $35.5 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 7.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 691.32 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 Million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.