Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,451,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -2% during that session. The DNMR stock price is -73.88% off its 52-week high price of $66.3 and 87.67% above the 52-week low of $4.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Despite being -2% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the DNMR stock price touched $49.17- or saw a rise of 22.45%. Year-to-date, Danimer Scientific, Inc. shares have moved 62.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) have changed -20.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.62% from current levels.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.66% with a share float percentage of 348.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danimer Scientific, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atalaya Capital Management, LP with over 2.38 Million shares worth more than $55.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Atalaya Capital Management, LP held 2.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jefferies Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.9 Million and represent 2.65% of shares outstanding.