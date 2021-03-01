Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1,661,142 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.99 Million, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -16.49% during that session. The EDSA stock price is -246.01% off its 52-week high price of $19.1 and 71.38% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 508.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 614.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Despite being -16.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the EDSA stock price touched $7.30-2 or saw a rise of 24.38%. Year-to-date, Edesa Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 29.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have changed -26.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 89Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 226.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +226.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 226.09% from current levels.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.1%.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.14% with a share float percentage of 34.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edesa Biotech, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 75Thousand shares worth more than $318.75 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 74.1 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.93 Thousand and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.