Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 2,305,011 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.16 Million, closed the recent trade at $2 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The DGLY stock price is -255% off its 52-week high price of $7.1 and 68% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the DGLY stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Digital Ally, Inc. shares have moved -12.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) have changed -20.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 150% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +150% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 150% from current levels.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +54.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.56% with a share float percentage of 14.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Ally, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.14 Million shares worth more than $2.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 403.44 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $944.04 Thousand and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.