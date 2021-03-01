Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,370,547 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.44 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 11.06% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -67.15% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 12.26% above the 52-week low of $9.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting 11.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the CLOV stock price touched $10.88- or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares have moved -37.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed -23.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +81.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.68% from current levels.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 78.1%.