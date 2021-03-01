Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1,533,450 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.53 Million, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -5.58% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -60.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 45.7% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 221.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +437.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.29% from current levels.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.9%.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.14% with a share float percentage of 27.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 4.07 Million shares worth more than $8.47 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.33 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.85 Million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.