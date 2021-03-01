Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,247,734 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $89.13 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The BEAM stock price is -42.38% off its 52-week high price of $126.9 and 85.41% above the 52-week low of $13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the BEAM stock price touched $119.23 or saw a rise of 25.25%. Year-to-date, Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 9.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have changed -0.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $145. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.27% from current levels.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +254.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.51%, compared to 11.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.8% and 34% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.4%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +22.4%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.5% with a share float percentage of 78.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.33 Million shares worth more than $598.31 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.78 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.46 Million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.