Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,728,974 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $197.38 per share which meant it lost -$8.97 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -11.43% off its 52-week high price of $219.94 and 38.44% above the 52-week low of $121.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 20 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.17.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $183.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $240. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +21.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.14% from current levels.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +88.4%.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.71% with a share float percentage of 4.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.23 Million shares worth more than $1.65 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.77 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $846.94 Million and represent 5.83% of shares outstanding.