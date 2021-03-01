Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,024,553 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.98 Million, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -8.73% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -59.36% off its 52-week high price of $4 and 60.16% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 709.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Despite being -8.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the ADIL stock price touched $3.29-2 or saw a rise of 23.71%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 47.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed 7.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 469.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99.2% from current levels.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.3%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.82% with a share float percentage of 11.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 205.68 Thousand shares worth more than $349.66 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 196.8 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $334.55 Thousand and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.