Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 14,309,920 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.61 Billion, closed the recent trade at $50.98 per share which meant it gained $2.6 on the day or 5.37% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -48.08% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 95.04% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 5.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the PLUG stock price touched $53.00- or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 51.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed -19.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +60.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.81% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.57% with a share float percentage of 53.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 47.16 Million shares worth more than $1.6 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 40.47 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 Billion and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.