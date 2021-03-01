NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 1,405,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.51 per share which meant it lost -$1.67 on the day or -4.89% during that session. The NK stock price is -39.71% off its 52-week high price of $45.42 and 92.25% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NantKwest, Inc. (NK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) trade information

Despite being -4.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the NK stock price touched $45.42- or saw a rise of 28.42%. Year-to-date, NantKwest, Inc. shares have moved 143.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have changed 69.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump -44.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.63% from current levels.

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9Million and $21Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.1% for the current quarter and -4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.7%.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.78% with a share float percentage of 30.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NantKwest, Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 Million shares worth more than $44.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.03 Million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.