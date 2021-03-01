Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 7,381,717 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.6 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 19.4% during that session. The APEN stock price is -12.68% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 77.86% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 227.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) trade information

Sporting 19.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the APEN stock price touched $6.31-7 or saw a rise of 7.61%. Year-to-date, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. shares have moved 71.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) have changed 38.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 179.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +60.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.14% from current levels.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +219.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.76%, compared to 20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51% and 26.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.71 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.72 Million and $5.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.3% for the current quarter and 140.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +11%.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.32% with a share float percentage of 67.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPMG INC with over 3.11 Million shares worth more than $10.57 Million. As of December 30, 2020, CPMG INC held 12.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.33 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.91 Million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.