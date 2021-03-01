Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 1,500,137 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.9 Million, closed the last trade at $10.51 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -10.48% during that session. The SCKT stock price is -233.02% off its 52-week high price of $35 and 92.77% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

Despite being -10.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the SCKT stock price touched $18.62- or saw a rise of 43.56%. Year-to-date, Socket Mobile, Inc. shares have moved 341.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) have changed 268.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -61.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.94% from current levels.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +149.3%.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.25% with a share float percentage of 4.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Socket Mobile, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 112.6 Thousand shares worth more than $267.99 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 65.62 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.18 Thousand and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.