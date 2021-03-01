The consensus among analysts is that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.05.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Despite being -1.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the FLGT stock price touched $132.75 or saw a rise of 23.72%. Year-to-date, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares have moved 94.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have changed 33.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $135. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.5% from current levels.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +126.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3389.47%, compared to 14.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10025% and 19266.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +902.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $199.44 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $245.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2278% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 72.66%.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.79% with a share float percentage of 59.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulgent Genetics, Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.98 Million shares worth more than $103.41 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 892.54 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.5 Million and represent 3.68% of shares outstanding.