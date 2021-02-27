During the last session, Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE)’s traded shares were 305,371, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.9% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ZDGE share is $14.8, that puts it down -47.41% from that peak though still a striking +93.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $125.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 325.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ZDGE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE): Trading Information

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) registered a 0.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.2% in intraday trading to $14.18 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.45%, and it has moved by 24.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.23%. The short interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) is 111.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 89.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, ZDGE is trading at a discount of 89.24% off the target high and 89.24% off the low.

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.1%. While earnings are projected to return 84.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE)’s Biggest Investors

Zedge, Inc. insiders own 16.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.68%, with the float percentage being 27.16%. Old West Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.28 Million shares (or 10.67% of all shares), a total value of $7.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 594.01 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.59 Million.