During the last session, Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s traded shares were 343,340, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.26% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the XELB share is $3.15, that puts it down -80% from that peak though still a striking +77.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.4. The company’s market capitalization is $33.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. XELB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB): Trading Information

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) registered a -10.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 44.44% in intraday trading to $3.15 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.15%, and it has moved by 19.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.63%. The short interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is 37.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.85, which implies a decline of -51.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.85 and $0.85 respectively. As a result, XELB is trading at a discount of -51.43% off the target high and -51.43% off the low.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.9 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.7 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.93 Million and $11.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.3% and then jump by 11.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.5%. While earnings are projected to return -405.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s Biggest Investors

Xcel Brands, Inc. insiders own 63.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.1%, with the float percentage being 19.38%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 202.19 Thousand shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $244.65 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 163.85 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $198.26 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 151,456 shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.03 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51Thousand, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $61.71 Thousand.