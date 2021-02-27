During the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares were 332,490, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the WKEY share is $18.49, that puts it down -147.19% from that peak though still a striking +47.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.9. The company’s market capitalization is $152.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 417.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.89 Million shares over the past three months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WKEY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY): Trading Information

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.38% in intraday trading to $10.30 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.9%, and it has moved by 12.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.5%. The short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 122.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 20.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, WKEY is trading at a discount of 20.32% off the target high and 20.32% off the low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.