During the last session, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s traded shares were 335,691, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.9% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the FREE share is $14.29, that puts it down -11.38% from that peak though still a striking +46.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.92. The company’s market capitalization is $493.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 405.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FREE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE): Trading Information

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) registered a -3.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.09% in intraday trading to $14.27 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.96%, and it has moved by 1.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.71%. The short interest in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) is 1.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.8, which implies an increase of 62.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $22 respectively. As a result, FREE is trading at a discount of 71.47% off the target high and 48.09% off the low.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Biggest Investors

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. insiders own 8.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.79%, with the float percentage being 77.23%. River Road Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.94 Million shares (or 7.64% of all shares), a total value of $32.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 Million shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $28.34 Million.