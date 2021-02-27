During the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares were 292,091, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.41, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the WVE share is $19.98, that puts it down -112.33% from that peak though still a striking +29.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.61. The company’s market capitalization is $459Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 458.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. WVE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE): Trading Information

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.73% in intraday trading to $10.31 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.92%, and it has moved by -3.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 19.57%. The short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is 4.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.57, which implies an increase of 76.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $27 respectively. As a result, WVE is trading at a discount of 186.93% off the target high and -25.61% off the low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares have jump down -20.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.87% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63% this quarter and then jump 61.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.75 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.46 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.4 Million and $4.16 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 306.2% and then jump by 127.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Biggest Investors

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders own 12.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.71%, with the float percentage being 88.14%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.78 Million shares (or 15.94% of all shares), a total value of $61.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3,108,080 shares. This amounts to just over 6.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 748.53 Thousand, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $5.89 Million.