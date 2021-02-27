During the last session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s traded shares were 509,777, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the SOI share is $12.71, that puts it down -7.62% from that peak though still a striking +61.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.5. The company’s market capitalization is $535.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 344.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SOI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI): Trading Information

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.08% in intraday trading to $12.71 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.46%, and it has moved by 22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.09%. The short interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is 791.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.08, which implies an increase of 2.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $14 respectively. As a result, SOI is trading at a discount of 18.54% off the target high and -32.26% off the low.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) shares have gone up +51.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -133.33% against 23%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -109.4% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.74 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.25 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $47.83 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -42%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.65%. While earnings are projected to return 4.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.66% per annum.

SOI Dividend Yield

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s Biggest Investors

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. insiders own 3.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.67%, with the float percentage being 82.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.62 Million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $21.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.21 Million.