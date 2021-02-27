During the last session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s traded shares were 582,465, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the RCMT share is $12.49, that puts it down -214.61% from that peak though still a striking +74.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $47.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 Million shares over the past three months.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. RCMT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT): Trading Information

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.35% in intraday trading to $5.39- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.95%, and it has moved by 47.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.79%. The short interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is 156.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 102.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies a decline of -11.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $4 respectively. As a result, RCMT is trading at a discount of 0.76% off the target high and -24.43% off the low.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that RCM Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) shares have gone up +132.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -283.87% against -1.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 106.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -23.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.71 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.55 Million and $45.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -24.4% and then fell by -7.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.2%. While earnings are projected to return 13.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Biggest Investors

RCM Technologies, Inc. insiders own 26.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.05%, with the float percentage being 32.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 678.08 Thousand shares (or 5.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 568.95 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.18 Million.