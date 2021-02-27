During the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares were 681,974, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.67% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the IEA share is $24.13, that puts it down -44.75% from that peak though still a striking +90.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $381.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. IEA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA): Trading Information

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) registered a 3.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.75% in intraday trading to $18.07 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.08%, and it has moved by -19.93% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 0.6%. The short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 3.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13, which implies a decline of -22.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $13 respectively. As a result, IEA is trading at a discount of -22.02% off the target high and -22.02% off the low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares have gone up +218.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -138% against 2.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -132.3% this quarter and then jump 25.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $385Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $275Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $520Million and $358.16 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -26% and then fell by -23.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 52.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Biggest Investors

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. insiders own 12.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.12%, with the float percentage being 36.81%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.31 Million shares (or 10.1% of all shares), a total value of $38.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 875.1 Thousand shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.5 Million.