During the last session, Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s traded shares were 539,361, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the CUE share is $31.69, that puts it down -132.84% from that peak though still a striking +31.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.3. The company’s market capitalization is $412.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 250.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 300Million shares over the past three months.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. CUE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE): Trading Information

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.86% in intraday trading to $14.01 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.51%, and it has moved by -2.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 8.79%. The short interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is 2.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 120.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $33 respectively. As a result, CUE is trading at a discount of 142.47% off the target high and 98.38% off the low.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cue Biopharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) shares have jump down -26.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.64% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.8% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.43 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.05 Million and $900Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.8% and then jump by 170% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 14% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Biggest Investors

Cue Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 10.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.25%, with the float percentage being 73.12%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.51 Million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $31.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $27.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 883,121 shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 703.14 Thousand, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $10.58 Million.