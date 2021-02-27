During the last session, Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s traded shares were 558,894, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VITL share is $43.3, that puts it down -59.66% from that peak though still a striking +12.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 729.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. VITL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL): Trading Information

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.2% in intraday trading to $30.20 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.44%, and it has moved by 3.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.15%. The short interest in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) is 3.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.17, which implies an increase of 29.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $40 respectively. As a result, VITL is trading at a discount of 47.49% off the target high and 6.93% off the low.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -58.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Biggest Investors

Vital Farms, Inc. insiders own 51.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.59%, with the float percentage being 92.36%. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.05 Million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $51.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 Million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.54 Million.