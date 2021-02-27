During the last session, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s traded shares were 589,234, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the VCEL share is $53.98, that puts it down -11.81% from that peak though still a striking +85.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 642.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VCEL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL): Trading Information

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $52.15 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.07%, and it has moved by 18.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.35%. The short interest in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 3.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.71, which implies an increase of 21.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.25 and $61 respectively. As a result, VCEL is trading at a discount of 26.35% off the target high and 14.44% off the low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vericel Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares have gone up +187.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 533.33% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70% this quarter and then jump 72.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.15 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.35 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $26.28 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.1%. While earnings are projected to return -8.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Biggest Investors

Vericel Corporation insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.95%, with the float percentage being 98.08%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $139.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 Million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $124.22 Million.