During the last session, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s traded shares were 396,764, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.84% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the EGY share is $3.45, that puts it down -5.18% from that peak though still a striking +78.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $188.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 367.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 357.32 Million shares over the past three months.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY): Trading Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) registered a 6.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.93% in intraday trading to $3.45- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.07%, and it has moved by 41.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.31%. The short interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 280.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.3%. While earnings are projected to return -102.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Biggest Investors

VAALCO Energy, Inc. insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.84%, with the float percentage being 47.6%. Tieton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.83 Million shares (or 6.67% of all shares), a total value of $6.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.6 Million.