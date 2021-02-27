During the last session, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s traded shares were 564,889, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the UUU share is $19.88, that puts it down -185.22% from that peak though still a striking +95.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $16.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 661.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UUU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU): Trading Information

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.45% in intraday trading to $9.88- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.57%, and it has moved by -11.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 39.12%. The short interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) is 69.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 60.67 day(s) to cover.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.4%. While earnings are projected to return -331.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Biggest Investors

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. insiders own 30.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.9%, with the float percentage being 24.35%. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 124.46 Thousand shares (or 5.38% of all shares), a total value of $623.52 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 110.5 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $553.61 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 110,500 shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $553.61 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 622, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.12 Thousand.