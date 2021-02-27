During the last session, Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s traded shares were 438,891, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the HEAR share is $35.74, that puts it down -19.53% from that peak though still a striking +86.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $454.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 510.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 623.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. HEAR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR): Trading Information

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.52% in intraday trading to $34.18 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.67%, and it has moved by 5.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.75%. The short interest in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) is 1.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.67, which implies an increase of 29.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $42 respectively. As a result, HEAR is trading at a discount of 40.47% off the target high and 23.75% off the low.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Turtle Beach Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) shares have gone up +50.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.69% against 11%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.5% this quarter and then jump 104.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.38 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.6 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $101.76 Million and $35.01 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.1% and then jump by 56% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.3%. While earnings are projected to return -58.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 18% per annum.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Biggest Investors

Turtle Beach Corporation insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.11%, with the float percentage being 67.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 985.62 Thousand shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $21.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 757.59 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.33 Million.