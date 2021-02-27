During the last session, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s traded shares were 452,185, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.26% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the TDAC share is $16.87, that puts it down -34.1% from that peak though still a striking +18.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.3. The company’s market capitalization is $150.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 992.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 695.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TDAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC): Trading Information

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) registered a -4.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.43% in intraday trading to $16.87 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.51%, and it has moved by 5.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.18%. The short interest in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) is 744.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -245.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s Biggest Investors

Trident Acquisitions Corp. insiders own 35.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.94%, with the float percentage being 60.3%. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 70Thousand shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $837.2 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70Thousand shares, is of J. Goldman & Co., L.P.’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $837.2 Thousand.