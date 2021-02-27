During the last session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s traded shares were 371,655, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the TGA share is $1.63, that puts it down -12.41% from that peak though still a striking +79.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $104.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 510.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 929.51 Million shares over the past three months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. TGA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 37.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.83 and $3.17 respectively. As a result, TGA is trading at a discount of 118.62% off the target high and -42.76% off the low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.44 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.84 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.79 Million and $20.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 104.4% and then jump by 116.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.1%. While earnings are projected to return -125.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.14% per annum.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.1 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) shares are Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Invesco International Small Company Fund owns about 3,402,269 shares. This amounts to just over 4.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 403.94 Thousand, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $155.68 Thousand.