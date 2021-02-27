During the last session, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s traded shares were 654,176, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the TR share is $58.98, that puts it down -91.43% from that peak though still a striking +5.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 455.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 499.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR): Trading Information

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.41% in intraday trading to $32.92 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.41%, and it has moved by -19.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.74%. The short interest in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is 3.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.56, which implies a decline of -52.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.56 and $14.56 respectively. As a result, TR is trading at a discount of -52.74% off the target high and -52.74% off the low.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.9%. While earnings are projected to return 15.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 9% per annum.

TR Dividend Yield

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.02%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s Biggest Investors

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. insiders own 34.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.63%, with the float percentage being 66.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.13 Million shares (or 5.41% of all shares), a total value of $63.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF owns about 975,038 shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 545.12 Thousand, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $16.19 Million.