During the last session, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s traded shares were 294,114, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the ODT share is $46.5, that puts it down -120.9% from that peak though still a striking +40.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.56. The company’s market capitalization is $812.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 314.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 479.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ODT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT): Trading Information

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.63% in intraday trading to $25.25 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.3%, and it has moved by -3.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.64%. The short interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is 3.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.33, which implies an increase of 67.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $50 respectively. As a result, ODT is trading at a discount of 137.53% off the target high and -47.74% off the low.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -11.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Biggest Investors

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 3.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.5%, with the float percentage being 105.25%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.51 Million shares (or 40.27% of all shares), a total value of $297.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.61 Million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 14.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $107.66 Million.