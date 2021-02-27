During the last session, cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)’s traded shares were 740,599, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $6.83, that puts it down -82.62% from that peak though still a striking +86.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.502. The company’s market capitalization is $195.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.4 Million shares over the past three months.

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. YCBD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD): Trading Information

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.58% in intraday trading to $4.43- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.96%, and it has moved by 1.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.78%. The short interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.03, which implies an increase of 61.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.1 and $8 respectively. As a result, YCBD is trading at a discount of 113.9% off the target high and 9.63% off the low.

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that cbdMD, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares have gone up +32.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -132.14% against 0.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -108.7% this quarter and then jump 82.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.6%. While earnings are projected to return 110.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)’s Biggest Investors

cbdMD, Inc. insiders own 37.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14%, with the float percentage being 22.28%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.44 Million shares (or 2.75% of all shares), a total value of $4.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF owns about 800,293 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 678.5 Thousand, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $1.36 Million.